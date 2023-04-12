After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Janson Junk) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy leads Arizona with an OBP of .293 this season while batting .216 with two walks and five runs scored.
  • McCarthy has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year (45.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (27.3%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 11 games this year.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In three games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 2.51 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender eight home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Junk starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.
  • When he last appeared on Thursday, Aug. 4, the 27-year-old right-hander started the game and went 2 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.
  • Last season he finished with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP over his three games, compiling a 1-1 record.
