After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Janson Junk) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Brewers Starter: Janson Junk

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy leads Arizona with an OBP of .293 this season while batting .216 with two walks and five runs scored.

McCarthy has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year (45.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (27.3%).

He has not gone deep in his 11 games this year.

McCarthy has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In three games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

