Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Herrera -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Janson Junk on the hill, on April 12 at 3:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jose Herrera At The Plate (2022)
- Herrera hit .189 with two doubles and nine walks.
- Herrera got a base hit in 16 of 47 games last season (34.0%), with multiple hits in four of those games (8.5%).
- He did not hit a long ball last year in the 47 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- In four of 47 games last year, Herrera drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He crossed home plate safely in seven of 47 games last year (14.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|.224
|AVG
|.151
|.308
|OBP
|.182
|.241
|SLG
|.170
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|16/7
|K/BB
|18/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (33.3%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (9.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (9.5%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to give up 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
- Junk will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.
- The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw 2 1/3 innings when he last appeared Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Oakland Athletics.
- Last season he finished with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP over his three games, compiling a 1-1 record.
