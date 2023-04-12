Jose Herrera -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Janson Junk on the hill, on April 12 at 3:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Janson Junk

TV Channel: BSAZ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jose Herrera At The Plate (2022)

Herrera hit .189 with two doubles and nine walks.

Herrera got a base hit in 16 of 47 games last season (34.0%), with multiple hits in four of those games (8.5%).

He did not hit a long ball last year in the 47 games he logged a plate appearance in.

In four of 47 games last year, Herrera drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He crossed home plate safely in seven of 47 games last year (14.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 20 .224 AVG .151 .308 OBP .182 .241 SLG .170 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 16/7 K/BB 18/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 21 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (33.3%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (9.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)