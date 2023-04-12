Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Janson Junk and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.467) thanks to three extra-base hits.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his eight games this year, with more than one hit in 37.5% of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.
- In four games this year, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.51).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
- Junk will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.
- The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Oakland Athletics, when he started and went 2 1/3 innings.
- Last season he put together a 1-1 record, a 6.48 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP over his three games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.