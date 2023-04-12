On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Janson Junk. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.455) and total hits (11) this season.
  • Marte has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Marte has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.51).
  • The Brewers surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
  • Junk starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.
  • The 27-year-old righty last appeared Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Oakland Athletics, when he started and went 2 1/3 innings.
  • In his three appearances last season he finished with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP, putting together a 1-1 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.