Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Janson Junk. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.455) and total hits (11) this season.
- Marte has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Marte has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.51).
- The Brewers surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
- Junk starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.
- The 27-year-old righty last appeared Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Oakland Athletics, when he started and went 2 1/3 innings.
- In his three appearances last season he finished with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP, putting together a 1-1 record.
