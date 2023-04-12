Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Janson Junk on the hill, on April 12 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .205 with a double, a triple and a walk.
  • This season, Gurriel has recorded at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 10 games this year.
  • In three games this year, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 2.51 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
  • Junk makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 4, the 27-year-old right-hander, started and went 2 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.
  • Over his three appearances last season he finished with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP, putting together a 1-1 record.
