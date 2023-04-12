The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Janson Junk and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Brewers Starter: Janson Junk

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Pavin Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Smith picked up a hit in 53.3% of his games last year (40 of 75), with at least two hits in 10 of those contests (13.3%).

He hit a home run in 12.0% of his games last year (nine of 75), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 of 75 games last season (30.7%), Smith drove in a run, and eight of those games (10.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He crossed home plate safely in 21 of 75 games last year (28.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 36 GP 36 .224 AVG .217 .303 OBP .301 .362 SLG .372 8 XBH 10 4 HR 5 19 RBI 14 33/14 K/BB 34/15 0 SB 1 Home Away 37 GP 38 18 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (57.9%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.5%) 9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (31.6%) 4 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (13.2%) 12 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (28.9%)

