The Vancouver Canucks (37-37-7), coming off a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, visit the Arizona Coyotes (28-40-13) at Mullett Arena on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ. The Coyotes lost to the Seattle Kraken 4-1 in their most recent game.

Over the last 10 games for the Coyotes, their offense has put up 24 goals while their defense has allowed 46 (they have a 1-7-2 record in those games). In 27 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (18.5% conversion rate).

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's contest.

Coyotes vs. Canucks Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Coyotes 4, Canucks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+125)

Coyotes (+125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Coyotes (-0.3)

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have a 8-13-21 record in overtime contests this season and a 28-40-13 overall record.

Arizona has earned 29 points (10-8-9) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

Across the 12 games this season the Coyotes ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Arizona has earned six points (1-19-4 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Coyotes have earned 58 points in their 41 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Arizona has recorded a lone power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 12-14-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents 69 times this season, and earned 56 points in those games.

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.73 27th 25th 3.6 Goals Allowed 3.58 24th 22nd 29.8 Shots 25.8 32nd 12th 30.8 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 12th 22.3% Power Play % 19.1% 24th 31st 71.7% Penalty Kill % 74.9% 27th

Coyotes vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

