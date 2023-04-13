The Vancouver Canucks (off a win in their last game) and the Arizona Coyotes (off a loss) will clash on Thursday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ

Coyotes vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/16/2023 Coyotes Canucks 3-2 ARI 12/3/2022 Canucks Coyotes 3-2 (F/OT) VAN

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 290 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 24th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 221 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 1-7-2 (45.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 46 goals (4.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 24 goals over that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 81 37 48 85 62 58 35.5% Nick Schmaltz 62 21 35 56 55 60 39.8% Matias Maccelli 63 11 37 48 44 23 0% Lawson Crouse 76 24 21 45 31 31 40.2% Barrett Hayton 81 19 24 43 40 34 50.9%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks rank 25th in goals against, giving up 292 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Canucks rank 13th in the league with 265 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Canucks have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players