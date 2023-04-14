On Friday, Alek Thomas (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two doubles) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Brewers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has two doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .200.

This season, Thomas has totaled at least one hit in three of 12 games (25.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 12 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Thomas has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings