Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Friday, Alek Thomas (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two doubles) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Brewers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has two doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .200.
- This season, Thomas has totaled at least one hit in three of 12 games (25.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.09).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will look to Rogers (0-2) in his third start this season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.