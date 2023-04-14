On Friday, Alek Thomas (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two doubles) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Brewers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has two doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .200.
  • This season, Thomas has totaled at least one hit in three of 12 games (25.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Thomas has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.09).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins will look to Rogers (0-2) in his third start this season.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.