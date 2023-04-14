After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins (who will start Trevor Rogers) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is hitting .178 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • Walker has gotten a hit in six of 12 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year, Walker has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Marlins' 5.09 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rogers (0-2) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.