Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins will take on Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks at LoanDepot park in the first of a three-game series, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+130). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -155 +130 9 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with six wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona is 3-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +130 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in seven of its 13 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-2 3-3 4-0 4-5 6-2 2-3

