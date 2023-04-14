Diamondbacks vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins will take on Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks at LoanDepot park in the first of a three-game series, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
The Marlins have been listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+130). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-155
|+130
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have come away with six wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Arizona is 3-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +130 or more on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in seven of its 13 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-2
|3-3
|4-0
|4-5
|6-2
|2-3
