Madison Bumgarner takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at LoanDepot park against Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 11 home runs as a team.

Arizona is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 61 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 6.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.82 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.430 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Bumgarner will get the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Dodgers W 12-8 Home Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/9/2023 Dodgers W 11-6 Home Ryne Nelson Michael Grove 4/10/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Zac Gallen Wade Miley 4/11/2023 Brewers L 7-1 Home Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 4/12/2023 Brewers W 7-3 Home Drey Jameson Janson Junk 4/14/2023 Marlins - Away Madison Bumgarner Trevor Rogers 4/15/2023 Marlins - Away Ryne Nelson Braxton Garrett 4/16/2023 Marlins - Away Zac Gallen Sandy Alcantara 4/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Merrill Kelly Jack Flaherty 4/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Drey Jameson Jordan Montgomery 4/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Madison Bumgarner Jake Woodford

