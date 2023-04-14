(6-7) will go head to head against the (8-5) at LoanDepot park on Friday, April 14 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 9 strikeouts, Trevor Rogers will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +140 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Rogers - MIA (0-2, 6.00 ERA) vs Madison Bumgarner - ARI (0-1, 7.27 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 62.3% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Marlins have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with six wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 5-3.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Evan Longoria 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 4th Win NL West +2200 - 4th

