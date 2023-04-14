On Friday, Evan Longoria (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In four of seven games this season (57.1%), Longoria has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Longoria has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In three games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings