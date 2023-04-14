On Friday, Evan Longoria (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • In four of seven games this season (57.1%), Longoria has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In seven games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Longoria has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In three games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 5.09 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Rogers (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
