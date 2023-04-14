The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 2-for-3 last time out, take on Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Brewers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno has three doubles while hitting .250.
  • Moreno has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.
  • Moreno has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 5.09 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rogers (0-2) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.