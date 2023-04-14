The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has a double, a triple and two walks while batting .195.

McCarthy has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

McCarthy has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of 12 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings