After going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Trevor Rogers) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.559) thanks to five extra-base hits.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in six games this season (of nine played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Rojas has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), including three multi-run games (33.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings