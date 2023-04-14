After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Trevor Rogers) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .229 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.

Marte has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Marte has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings