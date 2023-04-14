Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Brewers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel leads Arizona with an OBP of .277 this season while batting .250 with one walk and five runs scored.
- In 54.5% of his 11 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In four games this season (36.4%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 5.09 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (16 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rogers (0-2) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.