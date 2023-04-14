The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Brewers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel leads Arizona with an OBP of .277 this season while batting .250 with one walk and five runs scored.

In 54.5% of his 11 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In four games this season (36.4%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings