On Friday, Nick Ahmed (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .400 with two doubles.

Ahmed is batting .450 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Ahmed has gotten a hit in six of seven games this year (85.7%), with more than one hit on three occasions (42.9%).

In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Ahmed has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings