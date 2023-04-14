Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Friday, Nick Ahmed (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .400 with two doubles.
- Ahmed is batting .450 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Ahmed has gotten a hit in six of seven games this year (85.7%), with more than one hit on three occasions (42.9%).
- In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Ahmed has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 5.09 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (16 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rogers (0-2) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
