Alek Thomas -- batting .241 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has two doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .184.
  • In three of 13 games this year (23.1%), Thomas has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Thomas has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
  • The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Marlins will send Garrett (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
