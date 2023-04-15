Alek Thomas -- batting .241 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has two doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .184.

In three of 13 games this year (23.1%), Thomas has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Thomas has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least once three times this season (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

