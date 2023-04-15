Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- batting .241 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has two doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .184.
- In three of 13 games this year (23.1%), Thomas has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Thomas has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
- The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Garrett (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
