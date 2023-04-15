The Cleveland Cavaliers will play the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Cleveland shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 39-19 overall.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 25th.

The Cavaliers score only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Cleveland is 33-12 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

New York is 29-15 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up.

New York has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are averaging 113.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.9 more points than they're averaging in road games (111.3).

Cleveland is allowing 105 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.8 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (108.8).

At home, the Cavaliers are draining 0.6 more three-pointers per game (11.9) than in road games (11.3). However, they own a worse three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in road games (36.8%).

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Knicks are scoring more points at home (117.3 per game) than on the road (114.8). And they are conceding less at home (113) than on the road (113.2).

New York allows 113 points per game at home, and 113.2 away.

At home the Knicks are picking up 23.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than away (22.4).

Cavaliers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Caris LeVert Questionable Knee Donovan Mitchell Questionable Hand Darius Garland Questionable Leg Dylan Windler Out Foot Isaac Okoro Questionable Knee

Knicks Injuries