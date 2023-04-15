The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.288) and total hits (14) this season.

Carroll has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on five occasions (35.7%).

He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this year (28.6%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 14 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings