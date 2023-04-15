Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.288) and total hits (14) this season.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on five occasions (35.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this year (28.6%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 14 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.79 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 16 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Marlins will look to Garrett (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
