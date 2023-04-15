Diamondbacks vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will look to find success against Ryne Nelson when he starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Marlins as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-135
|+110
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 4-4.
- When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win six times (50%) in those contests.
- Arizona has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 6-5 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in seven of its 14 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-2
|3-4
|4-0
|4-6
|6-2
|2-4
