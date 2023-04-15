Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will take on Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks at LoanDepot park in the second of a three-game series, on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 11 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 45 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 14th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 62 (4.4 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of just .304 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 6.9 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.87 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.434 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs.

He has started two games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Nelson will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Dodgers W 11-6 Home Ryne Nelson Michael Grove 4/10/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Zac Gallen Wade Miley 4/11/2023 Brewers L 7-1 Home Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 4/12/2023 Brewers W 7-3 Home Drey Jameson Janson Junk 4/14/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Away Madison Bumgarner Trevor Rogers 4/15/2023 Marlins - Away Ryne Nelson Braxton Garrett 4/16/2023 Marlins - Away Zac Gallen Sandy Alcantara 4/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Merrill Kelly Jack Flaherty 4/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Drey Jameson Jordan Montgomery 4/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Madison Bumgarner Jake Woodford 4/20/2023 Padres - Home Ryne Nelson Michael Wacha

