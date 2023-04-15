On Saturday, April 15 at 4:10 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (7-7) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-6) at LoanDepot park. Braxton Garrett will get the nod for the Marlins, while Ryne Nelson will take the hill for the Diamondbacks.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +110 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (0-0, 4.70 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (1-0, 4.91 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored three times and won two of those games.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

Miami has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 2-1 record across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with six wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Evan Longoria 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Christian Walker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+150) Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+190)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 4th Win NL West +2200 - 4th

