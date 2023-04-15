Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Marlins.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .229 with three doubles.
- This year, Moreno has tallied at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
- Moreno has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 16 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Marlins will look to Garrett (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.