Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .195 with a double, a triple and two walks.
- McCarthy has had a hit in five of 12 games this season (41.7%), including multiple hits three times (25.0%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this season.
- McCarthy has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In three games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (0-0) makes the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.