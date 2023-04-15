Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .212 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Marte has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Marte has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In six games this year (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (0-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
