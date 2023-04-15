The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is hitting .212 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Marte has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Marte has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In six games this year (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Garrett (0-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
