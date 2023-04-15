The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .212 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.

Marte has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Marte has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In six games this year (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

