The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel has two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while batting .250.
  • Gurriel has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with more than one hit on three occasions (25.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Garrett (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second this season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
