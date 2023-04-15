Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while batting .250.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with more than one hit on three occasions (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
