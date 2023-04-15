After the second round of the RBC Heritage, Matt Kuchar is in 10th at -7.

Looking to bet on Matt Kuchar at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Matt Kuchar Insights

Kuchar has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Kuchar has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five tournaments, Kuchar has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Kuchar has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 25 -6 268 0 14 1 4 $2.2M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

The past 11 times Kuchar has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He's also placed among the top five four times and the top 10 six times. His average finish at the event is 14th.

Kuchar has made the cut in each of his last 11 trips to this event.

The most recent time Kuchar played this event was in 2023, and he finished 10th.

This course is set up to play at 7,213 yards, 82 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Kuchar has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,273 yards, 60 yards longer than the 7,213-yard Harbour Town Golf Links this week.

Kuchar's Last Time Out

Kuchar was in the 84th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, Kuchar shot better than 82% of the field (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Kuchar recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Kuchar did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

Kuchar's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the field average of 5.1.

In that last competition, Kuchar's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.3).

Kuchar ended the Valero Texas Open recording a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Kuchar underperformed compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Kuchar Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Kuchar's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.