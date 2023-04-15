The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .407 with two doubles.

Ahmed is batting .474 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Ahmed has picked up a hit in 87.5% of his eight games this year, with multiple hits in 37.5% of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.

In three games this season, Ahmed has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of eight games so far this year.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings