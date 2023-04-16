The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (batting .241 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is batting .184 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.
  • Thomas has gotten a hit in three of 13 games this season (23.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 13 games this year.
  • Thomas has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.60).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Alcantara (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.79 ERA ranks 75th, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 5.3 K/9 ranks 82nd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.