Chris Paul and his Phoenix Suns teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Paul, in his most recent action, had 25 points and six rebounds in a 119-115 win over the Nuggets.

Below we will look at Paul's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.9 15.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.4 Assists 9.5 8.9 7.9 PRA 27.5 27.1 27.9 PR -- 18.2 20 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.3



Chris Paul Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 9.0% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Paul's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Clippers are 12th in the NBA, allowing 113.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Clippers are 13th in the league, allowing 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Clippers allow 25 assists per contest, 10th-ranked in the league.

The Clippers give up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Chris Paul vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/16/2023 33 5 3 11 0 0 4 12/15/2022 36 15 7 13 2 1 2 10/23/2022 33 7 8 11 1 1 1

