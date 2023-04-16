On Sunday, Christian Walker (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has a double, two home runs and three walks while hitting .173.
  • This season, Walker has recorded at least one hit in seven of 14 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Walker has driven in a run in seven games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this year.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.79), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 82nd in K/9 (5.3) among pitchers who qualify.
