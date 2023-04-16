On Sunday, Christian Walker (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has a double, two home runs and three walks while hitting .173.

This season, Walker has recorded at least one hit in seven of 14 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Walker has driven in a run in seven games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this year.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

