After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins (who will start Sandy Alcantara) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll is batting .273 with two doubles and three home runs.
  • Carroll has had a hit in nine of 15 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits five times (33.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 15), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In four games this season (26.7%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.60 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 16 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Alcantara (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 5.79 ERA ranks 75th, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 5.3 K/9 ranks 82nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
