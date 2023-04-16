After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins (who will start Sandy Alcantara) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll is batting .273 with two doubles and three home runs.

Carroll has had a hit in nine of 15 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits five times (33.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 15), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this season (26.7%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings