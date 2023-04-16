Sunday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-7) and Miami Marlins (8-7) matching up at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on April 16.

The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (1-1) for the Miami Marlins and Zac Gallen (1-1) for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 4-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Diamondbacks have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Diamondbacks have won in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Arizona has won six of 12 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 19 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (64 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.78) in the majors this season.

