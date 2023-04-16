Diamondbacks vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Sandy Alcantara takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Sunday at LoanDepot park against Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.
Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +105 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 7 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-125
|+105
|7
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 4-4.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those contests had a runline.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have won in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Arizona is 6-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of its 15 opportunities.
- The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-2
|3-5
|4-1
|4-6
|6-2
|2-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.