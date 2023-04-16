Sandy Alcantara takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Sunday at LoanDepot park against Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +105 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 7 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -125 +105 7 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 4-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those contests had a runline.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona is 6-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of its 15 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-2 3-5 4-1 4-6 6-2 2-5

