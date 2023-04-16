How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:10 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins will try to get to Zac Gallen when he takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 11 home runs as a team.
- Arizona ranks 19th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- Arizona has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 64 (4.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 6.9 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.78 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.415 WHIP this season.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Gallen will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/10/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Wade Miley
|4/11/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Corbin Burnes
|4/12/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-3
|Home
|Drey Jameson
|Janson Junk
|4/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Trevor Rogers
|4/15/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|-
|4/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Jack Flaherty
|4/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Drey Jameson
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Jake Woodford
|4/20/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Michael Wacha
|4/21/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Seth Lugo
