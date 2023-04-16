On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has three doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .409.

Perdomo has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Perdomo has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings