Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 119 - Lakers 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (227.5)
- The Grizzlies (37-41-4 ATS) have covered the spread 45.1% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Lakers (40-39-3) this season.
- Memphis covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 4 or more (37.5%).
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles and its opponents are more successful (52.4% of the time) than Memphis and its opponents (45.1%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Grizzlies are 48-15 as moneyline favorites.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Offensively, Memphis is averaging 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is allowing 113 points per contest at the other end (11th-ranked).
- The Grizzlies are delivering 26 assists per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2022-23.
- With 12 threes per game, the Grizzlies are 16th in the NBA. They have a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Memphis has taken 62.8% two-pointers and 37.2% three-pointers this season. Of the team's baskets, 72.5% are two-pointers and 27.5% are threes.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA in points scored (117.2 per game) and 20th in points conceded (116.6).
- At 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.2% have been 3-pointers.
