The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (hitting .212 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, four walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy is hitting .186 with a double, a triple and four walks.
  • In 38.5% of his games this year (five of 13), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In three games this year (23.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.60 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (16 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.79 ERA ranks 75th, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 5.3 K/9 ranks 82nd.
