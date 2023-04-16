Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (hitting .212 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, four walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .186 with a double, a triple and four walks.
- In 38.5% of his games this year (five of 13), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.
- McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In three games this year (23.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.60 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.79 ERA ranks 75th, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 5.3 K/9 ranks 82nd.
