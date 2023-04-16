The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (hitting .212 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, four walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .186 with a double, a triple and four walks.

In 38.5% of his games this year (five of 13), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.

McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In three games this year (23.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings