On Sunday, Jose Herrera (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Jose Herrera At The Plate (2022)

  • Herrera hit .189 with two doubles and nine walks.
  • In 34.0% of his 47 games last season, Herrera picked up a hit. He also had four multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including all 47 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Herrera picked up an RBI in four of 47 games last season (8.5%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He scored a run in seven of 47 games last year (14.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 20
.224 AVG .151
.308 OBP .182
.241 SLG .170
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
16/7 K/BB 18/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 21
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (33.3%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (9.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Alcantara (1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.79), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 82nd in K/9 (5.3).
