After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Sandy Alcantara) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas leads Arizona in OBP (.435), slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (16) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks third in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
  • Rojas has recorded a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), including four multi-hit games (36.4%).
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), including three multi-run games (27.3%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.60 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw four innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.79), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 82nd in K/9 (5.3).
