After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Sandy Alcantara) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas leads Arizona in OBP (.435), slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (16) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks third in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Rojas has recorded a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), including four multi-hit games (36.4%).

In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Rojas has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), including three multi-run games (27.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings