Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .218 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
- This year, Marte has recorded at least one hit in nine of 14 games (64.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Marte has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.60 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.79), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 82nd in K/9 (5.3) among qualifying pitchers.
