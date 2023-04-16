The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is hitting .218 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • This year, Marte has recorded at least one hit in nine of 14 games (64.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Marte has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.60 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Alcantara (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.79), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 82nd in K/9 (5.3) among qualifying pitchers.
