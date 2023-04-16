The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .218 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.

This year, Marte has recorded at least one hit in nine of 14 games (64.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

Marte has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings