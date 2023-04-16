The Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant included, square off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 119-115 win over the Nuggets (his most recent action) Durant put up 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

We're going to examine Durant's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 29.1 25.8 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 6.6 Assists 4.5 5.0 3.3 PRA 38.5 40.7 35.7 PR -- 35.7 32.4 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.7



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Clippers

Durant's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

The Clippers give up 113.1 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

The Clippers allow 43.1 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the league.

The Clippers are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers have allowed 12.2 makes per contest, 12th in the league.

Kevin Durant vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2022 35 27 6 3 3 2 2

