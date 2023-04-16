Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .250 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.

Gurriel has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In four games this season (30.8%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

