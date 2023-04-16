On Sunday, Pavin Smith (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Pavin Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.
  • Smith got a hit 40 times last year in 75 games (53.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (13.3%).
  • He homered in 12.0% of his games in 2022 (nine of 75), including 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith picked up an RBI in 23 games last year out 75 (30.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 21 of 75 games last year (28.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
36 GP 36
.224 AVG .217
.303 OBP .301
.362 SLG .372
8 XBH 10
4 HR 5
19 RBI 14
33/14 K/BB 34/15
0 SB 1
Home Away
37 GP 38
18 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (57.9%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.5%)
9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (31.6%)
4 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (13.2%)
12 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (28.9%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went four innings, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.79), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 82nd in K/9 (5.3) among pitchers who qualify.
