On Sunday, Pavin Smith (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Pavin Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Smith got a hit 40 times last year in 75 games (53.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (13.3%).

He homered in 12.0% of his games in 2022 (nine of 75), including 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Smith picked up an RBI in 23 games last year out 75 (30.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run in 21 of 75 games last year (28.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 36 GP 36 .224 AVG .217 .303 OBP .301 .362 SLG .372 8 XBH 10 4 HR 5 19 RBI 14 33/14 K/BB 34/15 0 SB 1 Home Away 37 GP 38 18 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (57.9%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.5%) 9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (31.6%) 4 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (13.2%) 12 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (28.9%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)