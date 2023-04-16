The Phoenix Suns are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT and BSSC. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: TNT and BSSC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -7.5 225.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 225.5 combined points in 41 of 82 games this season.
  • Phoenix has an average point total of 225.2 in its outings this year, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Suns have gone 43-38-0 ATS this season.
  • Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.
  • This season, Phoenix has won 14 of its 17 games, or 82.4%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 41 50% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2
Clippers 38 46.3% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Suns have hit the over six times.
  • Phoenix has a better record against the spread at home (22-19-0) than it does on the road (21-19-0).
  • The Suns score only 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers allow (113.1).
  • Phoenix is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 43-38 10-10 42-40
Clippers 40-42 1-4 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
32-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-13
33-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-8
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
33-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16
36-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-15

