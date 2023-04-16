The Phoenix Suns (45-37) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 1 with the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) at Footprint Center on Sunday, April 16 at 8:00 PM ET.

On Sunday when these teams last played, the Clippers bested the Suns 119-114. Norman Powell topped the Clippers in the win with 29 points, while Saben Lee scored 25 in the losing effort for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Paul George: Out (Leg)

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The Suns score 113.6 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers allow.

Phoenix is 33-10 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Suns have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 115.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.3 points more than the 113.6 they've scored this year.

Phoenix connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.4% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Suns average 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in the league), and allow 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -7.5 225

